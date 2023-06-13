141st BSB Sling Load Operations at XCTC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team Showcases Sling Load Operations During XCTC Annual Training at Camp Roberts, June 20, 2023; This video shows the Oregon Army National Guard's 41st IBCT's unwavering dedication to readiness and excellence. It demonstrates their professionalism and commitment to supporting ground troops in the most challenging environments.



The Oregon Army National Guard's 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) has released a captivating video highlighting their sling load operations during the Exportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) Annual Training at Camp Roberts.



In this video, viewers have an exclusive look at the 141st Brigade Support Battalion (BSB) as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Klare Rapp provides a detailed overview of sling load operations. The 141st BSB plays a vital role in supporting the brigade's soldiers, ensuring they have all the necessary resources to accomplish their missions.



The footage showcases the precision, coordination, and teamwork required for sling load operations, emphasizing the commitment of the 41st IBCT and the indispensable contributions made by the 141st BSB. Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the complex logistics involved in equipping and assisting soldiers, highlighting the BSB's pivotal role in mission success.



Army National Guard video by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs