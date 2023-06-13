I Am The Mission: Tech. Sgt. Zachary James, AGE Technician

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary James, an aerospace ground equipment technician assigned to the 175th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 175th Wing, Maryland National Guard, explains how he supports the mission during in preparation for exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) operations, June 8, 2023, at Ämari Air Base, Estonia. Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard by video by Maj. Benjamin Hughes)
