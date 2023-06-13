Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Infantry Division Victory Ride

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Over 150 riders took part in the 1st Infantry Division Victory Ride on June 15, 2023. The ride spanned over 130 miles and featured stops at museums and other scenic vistas along the way.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887828
    VIRIN: 230615-A-JJ820-5996
    Filename: DOD_109720537
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 1st Infantry Division Victory Ride, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st Infantry Division
    Victory Week
    fort rily

