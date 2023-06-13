Over 150 riders took part in the 1st Infantry Division Victory Ride on June 15, 2023. The ride spanned over 130 miles and featured stops at museums and other scenic vistas along the way.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 12:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887828
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-JJ820-5996
|Filename:
|DOD_109720537
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
