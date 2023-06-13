Department of the Air Force Child Care offers world-class, accredited, flexible, child care programs designed to meet the developmental needs of children in healthy, safe, nurturing environments. We serve children ages two weeks to 18 years in a variety of center-based and in-home settings.
To contact the Child Development Center at Grand Forks AFB call 701-747-3041 or 3042. To reach the school age center call 701-747-3150 or 5031 or to reach the child care coordinator call 701-747-5033. All care requests are made via militarychildcare.com.
This video is 4 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.
This work, Child and Youth programs, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
