Child and Youth programs

Department of the Air Force Child Care offers world-class, accredited, flexible, child care programs designed to meet the developmental needs of children in healthy, safe, nurturing environments. We serve children ages two weeks to 18 years in a variety of center-based and in-home settings.



To contact the Child Development Center at Grand Forks AFB call 701-747-3041 or 3042. To reach the school age center call 701-747-3150 or 5031 or to reach the child care coordinator call 701-747-5033. All care requests are made via militarychildcare.com.



This video is 4 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.