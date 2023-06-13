Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Child and Youth programs

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Department of the Air Force Child Care offers world-class, accredited, flexible, child care programs designed to meet the developmental needs of children in healthy, safe, nurturing environments. We serve children ages two weeks to 18 years in a variety of center-based and in-home settings.

    To contact the Child Development Center at Grand Forks AFB call 701-747-3041 or 3042. To reach the school age center call 701-747-3150 or 5031 or to reach the child care coordinator call 701-747-5033. All care requests are made via militarychildcare.com.

    This video is 4 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 13:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 887827
    VIRIN: 230621-F-VD855-1004
    Filename: DOD_109720532
    Length: 00:06:13
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    readiness
    community support
    CYP
    319 RW
    M&FRC welcome briefings

