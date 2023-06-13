Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exceptional Family Member Program

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) provides comprehensive support to military families with special medical or educational needs through: Identification & Enrollment, Assignment Coordination and Family Support
    Services.

    Airmen and Guardians on active duty enroll in the mandatory program when they have a family member with a physical, emotional, developmental, or intellectual disorder requiring specialized services so their needs can
    be considered in the military personnel assignment process.

    EFMP Family Support Coordinators provide outreach to newly identified EFMP families, family assessments for information and referral services, as well as a connection to the new duty location EFMP Family Support.

    This video is 3 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.

    To contact the EFMP office at Grand Forks AFB call 701-747-4484 or email
    319fss.grandforks.efmp-familysupport@us.af.mil

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 13:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 887825
    VIRIN: 230621-F-VD855-1003
    Filename: DOD_109720485
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exceptional Family Member Program, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    readiness
    community support
    EFMP
    319 RW
    M&FRC welcome briefings

