The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) provides comprehensive support to military families with special medical or educational needs through: Identification & Enrollment, Assignment Coordination and Family Support
Services.
Airmen and Guardians on active duty enroll in the mandatory program when they have a family member with a physical, emotional, developmental, or intellectual disorder requiring specialized services so their needs can
be considered in the military personnel assignment process.
EFMP Family Support Coordinators provide outreach to newly identified EFMP families, family assessments for information and referral services, as well as a connection to the new duty location EFMP Family Support.
This video is 3 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.
To contact the EFMP office at Grand Forks AFB call 701-747-4484 or email
319fss.grandforks.efmp-familysupport@us.af.mil
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 13:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|887825
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-VD855-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109720485
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exceptional Family Member Program, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
