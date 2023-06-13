video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) provides comprehensive support to military families with special medical or educational needs through: Identification & Enrollment, Assignment Coordination and Family Support

Services.



Airmen and Guardians on active duty enroll in the mandatory program when they have a family member with a physical, emotional, developmental, or intellectual disorder requiring specialized services so their needs can

be considered in the military personnel assignment process.



EFMP Family Support Coordinators provide outreach to newly identified EFMP families, family assessments for information and referral services, as well as a connection to the new duty location EFMP Family Support.



This video is 3 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.



To contact the EFMP office at Grand Forks AFB call 701-747-4484 or email

319fss.grandforks.efmp-familysupport@us.af.mil