    Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Free, comprehensive career coaching services are available to military spouses through the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. The career center is staffed by career coaches who work with military spouses to provide personalized coaching and guidance. Services are available through the Military OneSource Spouse Career Center at 800-342-9647 and through the MySECO website.

    This video is 2 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.

    To enquire about the SECO program call 1-800-342-9647 or visit https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil. To speak to someone at Grand Forks AFB about the SECO program call the Military & Family Readiness Center at 701-747-3241.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 13:06
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    readiness
    community support
    SECO
    319 RW
    M&FRC welcome briefings

