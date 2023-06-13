video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Free, comprehensive career coaching services are available to military spouses through the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. The career center is staffed by career coaches who work with military spouses to provide personalized coaching and guidance. Services are available through the Military OneSource Spouse Career Center at 800-342-9647 and through the MySECO website.



This video is 2 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.



To enquire about the SECO program call 1-800-342-9647 or visit https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil. To speak to someone at Grand Forks AFB about the SECO program call the Military & Family Readiness Center at 701-747-3241.