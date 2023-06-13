Free, comprehensive career coaching services are available to military spouses through the Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. The career center is staffed by career coaches who work with military spouses to provide personalized coaching and guidance. Services are available through the Military OneSource Spouse Career Center at 800-342-9647 and through the MySECO website.
This video is 2 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.
To enquire about the SECO program call 1-800-342-9647 or visit https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil. To speak to someone at Grand Forks AFB about the SECO program call the Military & Family Readiness Center at 701-747-3241.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 13:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|887818
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-VD855-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109720340
|Length:
|00:04:59
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT