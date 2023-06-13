Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Expeditionary Center, 730th AMS

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    A key aspect of Air Mobility Operations is the ability to move cargo quickly. The 730th Air Mobility Squadron displayed those skills when moving cargo from Yokota Air Base, Japan to Anderson Air Force Base, Guam in support of disaster relief operations.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 11:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Expeditionary Center, 730th AMS, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

