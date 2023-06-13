A key aspect of Air Mobility Operations is the ability to move cargo quickly. The 730th Air Mobility Squadron displayed those skills when moving cargo from Yokota Air Base, Japan to Anderson Air Force Base, Guam in support of disaster relief operations.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 11:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887814
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-MA925-1682
|Filename:
|DOD_109720297
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Expeditionary Center, 730th AMS, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
