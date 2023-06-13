Military and Family Life Counseling program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military and Family Life Counseling provides service members, their families, and survivors with non-medical counseling worldwide through licensed and credentialed counselors obtained through a Department of Defense contract.



Military and Family Life Counselors

(MFLC) are trained to work with the military community to deliver valuable face-to-face counseling services, briefings,

and presentations to the military community both on and off the installation.



This video is 1 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.



To contact the MFLC office at Grand Forks AFB call 701-405-5894.