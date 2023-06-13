Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military and Family Life Counseling program

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Military and Family Life Counseling provides service members, their families, and survivors with non-medical counseling worldwide through licensed and credentialed counselors obtained through a Department of Defense contract.

    Military and Family Life Counselors
    (MFLC) are trained to work with the military community to deliver valuable face-to-face counseling services, briefings,
    and presentations to the military community both on and off the installation.

    This video is 1 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.

    To contact the MFLC office at Grand Forks AFB call 701-405-5894.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 13:06
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    TAGS

    readiness
    community support
    MFLC
    319 RW
    M&FRC welcome briefings

