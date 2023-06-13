Military and Family Life Counseling provides service members, their families, and survivors with non-medical counseling worldwide through licensed and credentialed counselors obtained through a Department of Defense contract.
Military and Family Life Counselors
(MFLC) are trained to work with the military community to deliver valuable face-to-face counseling services, briefings,
and presentations to the military community both on and off the installation.
This video is 1 of 4 welcome briefings created to assist members transitioning to Grand Forks Air Force Base.
To contact the MFLC office at Grand Forks AFB call 701-405-5894.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 13:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|887806
|VIRIN:
|230621-F-VD855-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109720262
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Military and Family Life Counseling program, by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
