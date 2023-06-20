50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Mobbs, 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, describes her experience during a medical training exercise onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5th, 2023. The team executed simulated medical scenarios designed to test their real time response capabilities in conjunction with the 50th Air Refueling Squadron.
