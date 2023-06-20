Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sarah Mobbs, 45th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, describes her experience during a medical training exercise onboard a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 5th, 2023. The team executed simulated medical scenarios designed to test their real time response capabilities in conjunction with the 50th Air Refueling Squadron.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 11:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887802
    VIRIN: 230621-F-IA158-1001
    Filename: DOD_109720206
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th ARS and 45th AES team up during total force training mission, by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    total force
    medical
    reserves
    KC-135
    flight nurse
    Aeromedical evacuation

