    Hicks Speaks at Award Ceremony

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen H. Hicks hosts the Fourth Estate Presidential Rank Award ceremony for fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The Office of the Secretary of Defense is awarding the highest and most distinguished honorary and monetary award to 29 career executives.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 887801
    Filename: DOD_109720188
    Length: 00:19:17
    Location: DC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

