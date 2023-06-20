Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Confidence Course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Esmeralda Tumashev, a Senior Drill Instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks about the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. June 20, 2023. The purpose of the Confidence Course is to get recruits out of their comfort zone, and establish a mindset to help them overcome obstacles in recruit training and in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 10:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887791
    VIRIN: 230620-M-PK304-1001
    Filename: DOD_109719973
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Confidence Course, by Cpl Zachary Foshee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Obstacles
    Confidence Course
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT