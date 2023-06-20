U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Esmeralda Tumashev, a Senior Drill Instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks about the Confidence Course on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. June 20, 2023. The purpose of the Confidence Course is to get recruits out of their comfort zone, and establish a mindset to help them overcome obstacles in recruit training and in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)
