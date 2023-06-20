U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Esmeralda Tumashev, a Senior Drill Instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks about the Gas Chamber on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. June 20, 2023. The purpose of the Gas Chamber is to instruct the recruits on proper application of a gas mask, when and how to instruct others on the timing to place a gas mask on and to build trust in their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)
|06.20.2023
|06.21.2023 10:23
|Video Productions
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
