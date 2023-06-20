Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Esmeralda Tumashev, a Senior Drill Instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks about the Gas Chamber on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. June 20, 2023. The purpose of the Gas Chamber is to instruct the recruits on proper application of a gas mask, when and how to instruct others on the timing to place a gas mask on and to build trust in their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 10:23
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Parris Island
    Gas Chamber
    Recruits
    Recuits
    MCRDPI

