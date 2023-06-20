U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Esmeralda Tumashev, a Senior Drill Instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks about Basic Warrior Training (BWT) and the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. June 20, 2023. The purpose of BWT is to instruct the recruits on basic field skills, while the Crucible is the culminating event of all the skills the recruits have learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 10:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887789
|VIRIN:
|230620-M-PK304-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109719971
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Basic Warrior Training and the Crucible, by Cpl Zachary Foshee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
