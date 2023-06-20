Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Basic Warrior Training and the Crucible

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Esmeralda Tumashev, a Senior Drill Instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks about Basic Warrior Training (BWT) and the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. June 20, 2023. The purpose of BWT is to instruct the recruits on basic field skills, while the Crucible is the culminating event of all the skills the recruits have learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 10:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887789
    VIRIN: 230620-M-PK304-1003
    Filename: DOD_109719971
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basic Warrior Training and the Crucible, by Cpl Zachary Foshee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Crucible
    BWT
    Recuits
    MCRDPI
    Curcible

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT