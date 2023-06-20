video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Esmeralda Tumashev, a Senior Drill Instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks about the Octagon on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. June 20, 2023. The Octagon is a Marine Corps Martial Arts Programs (MCMAP) event that takes place during the Crucible where recruits demonstrate the MCMAP skills they have learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)