U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Esmeralda Tumashev, a Senior Drill Instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks about the Octagon on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. June 20, 2023. The Octagon is a Marine Corps Martial Arts Programs (MCMAP) event that takes place during the Crucible where recruits demonstrate the MCMAP skills they have learned throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)
|06.20.2023
|06.21.2023 10:22
|Video Productions
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
