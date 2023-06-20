U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Esmeralda Tumashev, a Senior Drill Instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks about the transformation from recruit to United States Marine on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. June 20, 2023. The transformation to become a Marine is noticeable by the personal conduct the Marines hold themselves and other Marines to. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 10:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887787
|VIRIN:
|230620-M-PK304-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109719969
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Transformation from recruit to United States Marine, by Cpl Zachary Foshee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
