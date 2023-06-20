Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transformation from recruit to United States Marine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Esmeralda Tumashev, a Senior Drill Instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, talks about the transformation from recruit to United States Marine on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C. June 20, 2023. The transformation to become a Marine is noticeable by the personal conduct the Marines hold themselves and other Marines to. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Zachary Foshee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 10:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887787
    VIRIN: 230620-M-PK304-1005
    Filename: DOD_109719969
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transformation from recruit to United States Marine, by Cpl Zachary Foshee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Parris Island
    Recruits
    Transformation
    MCRDPI
    weeklyvideos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT