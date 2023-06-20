It’s easier than you might think to shoot amazing photos and videos with the phone in your pocket! If you’re the Soldier or Airman who’s always getting great shots during training, you should become a Unit Public Affairs Representative!
This is a great opportunity to showcase your talent while highlighting your teammates! UPAR submissions are the best way to get your name, unit and content in the spotlight.
This work, UPAR - Be The One To Tell Your Unit's Story, by SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS
