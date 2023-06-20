Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UPAR - Be The One To Tell Your Unit's Story

    EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Video by Spc. Armani Wilson 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    It’s easier than you might think to shoot amazing photos and videos with the phone in your pocket! If you’re the Soldier or Airman who’s always getting great shots during training, you should become a Unit Public Affairs Representative!

    This is a great opportunity to showcase your talent while highlighting your teammates! UPAR submissions are the best way to get your name, unit and content in the spotlight.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 09:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 887782
    VIRIN: 230621-Z-QX677-1001
    Filename: DOD_109719898
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: EAST GREENWICH, RI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UPAR - Be The One To Tell Your Unit's Story, by SPC Armani Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    UPAR
    PAO
    Public Affairs
    Photograph
    Iphone

