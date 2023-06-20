UPAR - Be The One To Tell Your Unit's Story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



It’s easier than you might think to shoot amazing photos and videos with the phone in your pocket! If you’re the Soldier or Airman who’s always getting great shots during training, you should become a Unit Public Affairs Representative!



This is a great opportunity to showcase your talent while highlighting your teammates! UPAR submissions are the best way to get your name, unit and content in the spotlight.