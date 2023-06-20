Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama community members participate in bilateral rice-planting event

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.28.2023

    Video by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    A bilateral rice-planting event was held last month, in which the Zama International Association invited both community members from Camp Zama and Japanese guests to a nearby rice field to take part in the unique cultural event.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 08:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Camp Zama community members participate in bilateral rice-planting event, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Camp Zama
    Rice-planting
    Zama International Association

