A bilateral rice-planting event was held last month, in which the Zama International Association invited both community members from Camp Zama and Japanese guests to a nearby rice field to take part in the unique cultural event.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 08:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|887779
|VIRIN:
|230528-A-PR478-676
|Filename:
|DOD_109719879
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Zama community members participate in bilateral rice-planting event, by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT