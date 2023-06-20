7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

The 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) hosts the Change of Command ceremony
from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven
P. Carpenter at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 20, 2023. U.S.
Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and
Africa preceded over the ceremony. 7ATC provides live, virtual, and
constructive training for U.S., allied, and partner nations in support of
U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), and resources training readiness
for all of USAREUR-AF's assigned and allocated forces through the Joint
Multinational Readiness Center, Joint Multinational Simulation Center, 7th
Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Training Support Activity Europe, and
the Combined Arms Training Center. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)
06.20.2023
|06.21.2023 08:46
|B-Roll
|887777
|230620-A-HE359-8000
|DOD_109719869
|00:08:34
GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|2
|2
