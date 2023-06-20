Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.20.2023

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) hosts the Change of Command ceremony
    from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven
    P. Carpenter at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 20, 2023. U.S.
    Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and
    Africa preceded over the ceremony. 7ATC provides live, virtual, and
    constructive training for U.S., allied, and partner nations in support of
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), and resources training readiness
    for all of USAREUR-AF's assigned and allocated forces through the Joint
    Multinational Readiness Center, Joint Multinational Simulation Center, 7th
    Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Training Support Activity Europe, and
    the Combined Arms Training Center. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 08:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887777
    VIRIN: 230620-A-HE359-8000
    Filename: DOD_109719869
    Length: 00:08:34
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ATC Change of Command Ceremony, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    Be All You Can Be
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

