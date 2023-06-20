7ATC Change of Command Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) hosts the Change of Command ceremony

from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven

P. Carpenter at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 20, 2023. U.S.

Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and

Africa preceded over the ceremony. 7ATC provides live, virtual, and

constructive training for U.S., allied, and partner nations in support of

U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), and resources training readiness

for all of USAREUR-AF's assigned and allocated forces through the Joint

Multinational Readiness Center, Joint Multinational Simulation Center, 7th

Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Training Support Activity Europe, and

the Combined Arms Training Center. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)