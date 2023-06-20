Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Sidhnie Amos, Why'd YOU enlist in the U.S. Army?

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards 

    66th Military Intelligence Brigade

    Meet Sgt. Sidhnie Amos, an intelligence analyst from the 24th Military Intelligence Battalion. Listen as she talks about what motivated her to not only enlist but re-enlist in the U.S. Army.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 06:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    This work, Sgt. Sidhnie Amos, Why'd YOU enlist in the U.S. Army?, by SFC Leron Richards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

