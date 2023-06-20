Sgt. Sidhnie Amos, Why'd YOU enlist in the U.S. Army?

Meet Sgt. Sidhnie Amos, an intelligence analyst from the 24th Military Intelligence Battalion. Listen as she talks about what motivated her to not only enlist but re-enlist in the U.S. Army.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 06:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887769
|VIRIN:
|230621-A-CB630-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109719731
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
