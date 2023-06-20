Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Inactivation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Activation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Assumption of Command and 435th Air Ground Operation Wing Change of Command (720P)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.09.2023

    Video by Sgt. Kevin Henderson and Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Commander of the 3rd Air Force, Major General Derek France oversaw the ceremony which conducted the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Inactivation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Activation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Assumption of Command and 435th Air Ground Operation Wing Change of Command on Ramstein Air Base, Germany on June 9th, 2023. The ceremony saw Colonel Jason Chambers assume command of the 406th AEW and Colonel Matthew Bartlett assume command of the 435th AGOW. (Video by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 06:43
    TAGS

    Activation
    435th AGOW
    Ramstein Air Base
    Change of Command
    3rd Air Force
    406th AEW

