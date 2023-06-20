435th Air Expeditionary Wing Inactivation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Activation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Assumption of Command and 435th Air Ground Operation Wing Change of Command (1080p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Commander of the 3rd Air Force, Major General Derek France oversaw the ceremony which conducted the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Inactivation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Activation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Assumption of Command and 435th Air Ground Operation Wing Change of Command on Ramstein Air Base, Germany on June 9th, 2023. The ceremony saw Colonel Jason Chambers assume command of the 406th AEW and Colonel Matthew Bartlett assume command of the 435th AGOW. (Video by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)