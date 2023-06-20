Commander of the 3rd Air Force, Major General Derek France oversaw the ceremony which conducted the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Inactivation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Activation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Assumption of Command and 435th Air Ground Operation Wing Change of Command on Ramstein Air Base, Germany on June 9th, 2023. The ceremony saw Colonel Jason Chambers assume command of the 406th AEW and Colonel Matthew Bartlett assume command of the 435th AGOW. (Video by U.S. Army SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 06:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887765
|VIRIN:
|230609-A-JV318-005
|Filename:
|DOD_109719700
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing Inactivation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Activation, 406th Air Expeditionary Wing Assumption of Command and 435th Air Ground Operation Wing Change of Command (720p No Graphics), by SGT Kevin Henderson and SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
