Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army 248th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated the U.S. Army's 248th birthday June 14, 2023. Older than the country it serves, the U.S. Army was founded when the Continental Congress authorized the first ten companies of light infantry. Each unit was compromised of a captain, 3 lieutenants, 4 sergeants, 4 corporals, a drummer or horn player and 68 privates. Spc. Sean Steele of USAG Stuttgart Headquarters and Headquarters Company speaks about being a part of the celebration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 04:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 887760
    VIRIN: 230614-A-DY568-036
    Filename: DOD_109719675
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 248th Birthday, by SSG Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cake cutting
    Army
    Army birthday
    Army 248th birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT