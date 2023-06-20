Army 248th birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Garrison Stuttgart celebrated the U.S. Army's 248th birthday June 14, 2023. Older than the country it serves, the U.S. Army was founded when the Continental Congress authorized the first ten companies of light infantry. Each unit was compromised of a captain, 3 lieutenants, 4 sergeants, 4 corporals, a drummer or horn player and 68 privates. Spc. Sean Steele of USAG Stuttgart Headquarters and Headquarters Company speaks about being a part of the celebration.