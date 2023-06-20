Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slugging 101

    GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isabella Ortega 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Spangdahlem Air Base is introducing Slugging as a safe and efficient means of traveling around base without a car. Slugging, also known as casual carpooling, is the practice of forming informal carpools for purposes of commuting, essentially a variation of ride-share commuting and hitchhiking.

    This work, Slugging 101, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

