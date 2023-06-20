Spangdahlem Air Base is introducing Slugging as a safe and efficient means of traveling around base without a car. Slugging, also known as casual carpooling, is the practice of forming informal carpools for purposes of commuting, essentially a variation of ride-share commuting and hitchhiking.
This work, Slugging 101, by A1C Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
