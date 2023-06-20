USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Honolulu District Commander, joins Soldiers from the 797th Engineering Company assigned to Joint Task Force RISEUP, conduct temporary roofing repairs in Dededo, Guam, June 17. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, (RISEUP) to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.