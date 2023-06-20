Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE District Commander joins 797 Engineering Company on RISEUP temporary roof construction

    DEDEDO, GUAM

    06.17.2023

    Video by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    Lt. Col. Ryan Pevey, Honolulu District Commander, joins Soldiers from the 797th Engineering Company assigned to Joint Task Force RISEUP, conduct temporary roofing repairs in Dededo, Guam, June 17. The U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched the Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program, (RISEUP) to help temporarily repair metal roofs damaged by Typhoon Mawar.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 00:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DEDEDO, GU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    USACE
    FEMA
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Honolulu District
    Typhoon Mawar
    Mawar
    RISEUP
    797 Engineering Company

