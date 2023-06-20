Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Johnson, a company gunnery sergeant with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about how the Marine Corps has allowed him to develop technical skills, May 17, 2023. The Marine Corps provides many benefits for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 23:14
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 887749
    VIRIN: 230517-M-KM314-876
    Filename: DOD_109719387
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    This work, Technical Skills, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruiter
    Recruiting
    Poolee
    ERR
    4MCD
