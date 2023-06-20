Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Professional Development and Opportunities

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps SSgt Bert Ratliff III, a Logistics Chief with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about how the Marine Corps gave him professional development opportunities, May 15, 2023. The Marine Corps provides many benefits for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 23:13
