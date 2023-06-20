Professional Development and Opportunities

U.S. Marine Corps SSgt Bert Ratliff III, a Logistics Chief with 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about how the Marine Corps gave him professional development opportunities, May 15, 2023. The Marine Corps provides many benefits for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 23:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|887747
|VIRIN:
|230515-M-KM314-671
|Filename:
|DOD_109719385
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
