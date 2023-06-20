U.S. Marine Corps SgtMaj John Allen, a battalion sergeant major with Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about how the Marine Corps allowed him to build his leadership and management skills, May 15, 2023. The Marine Corps provides many benefits for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 23:13
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|887745
|VIRIN:
|230515-M-KM314-476
|Filename:
|DOD_109719383
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Leadership and Management Skills, by LCpl Colin Harper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
