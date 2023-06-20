U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyrell Kemether, a Logistics Supply Specialist with Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about how the Marine Corps allowed him to pursue educational opportunities, May 31, 2023. The Marine Corps provides many benefits for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)
