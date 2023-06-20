U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Trion Jenkins, a Combat Graphics Specialist with Communication Strategy and Operations, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about how the Marine Corps gave him Financial Security, Advancements, and Benefits, May 31, 2023. The Marine Corps provides many benefits for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 23:16
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|887743
|VIRIN:
|230531-M-KM314-229
|Filename:
|DOD_109719381
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
