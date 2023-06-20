video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Trion Jenkins, a Combat Graphics Specialist with Communication Strategy and Operations, Headquarters and Service Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about how the Marine Corps gave him Financial Security, Advancements, and Benefits, May 31, 2023. The Marine Corps provides many benefits for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)