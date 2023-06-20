U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jairduello, a new Marine stationed on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., speaks about how the Marine Corps offered him Courage, Poise, and Self-Confidence, May 9, 2023. The Marine Corps provides many benefits for Marines and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Colin Harper)
|05.09.2023
|06.20.2023 23:14
|Series
|887742
|230509-M-KM314-983
|DOD_109719380
|00:01:05
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|0
|0
