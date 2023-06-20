Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humphreys Middle School field day

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2023

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Humphreys Middle School conducts fifth grade field day at the HMS soccer field at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2023. The event had 14 stations such as cup stacking, elephant walk, a bounce house and a cookie race. (Department of Defense video by Ha Na Pong)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 02:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 887736
    VIRIN: 230602-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_109719078
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR 

