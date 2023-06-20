Humphreys Middle School conducts fifth grade field day at the HMS soccer field at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2023. The event had 14 stations such as cup stacking, elephant walk, a bounce house and a cookie race. (Department of Defense video by Ha Na Pong)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 02:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|887736
|VIRIN:
|230602-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109719078
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|USAG HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Humphreys Middle School field day, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT