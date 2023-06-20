3rd LSB conduct helicopter support training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887735" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB) conduct helicopter support training at K-3 Airfield, Pohang, South Korea, June 15, 2023. 3rd LSB, 3rd Marine Logistics Group is conducting Combined Distribution Exercise (CDEX) 23 in South Korea alongside the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, the ROK Army, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. 3rd LSB is providing fuel, water, ground and air transportation to enable the sustainment and distribution of the CDEX force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)