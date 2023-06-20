Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd LSB conduct helicopter support training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2023

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB) conduct helicopter support training at K-3 Airfield, Pohang, South Korea, June 15, 2023. 3rd LSB, 3rd Marine Logistics Group is conducting Combined Distribution Exercise (CDEX) 23 in South Korea alongside the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, the ROK Army, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. 3rd LSB is providing fuel, water, ground and air transportation to enable the sustainment and distribution of the CDEX force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 21:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887735
    VIRIN: 230615-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_109719071
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd LSB conduct helicopter support training, by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JOINT
    DOD
    LOGISTICS
    ROK
    MARINES
    INDOPACIFIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT