U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB) conduct helicopter support training at K-3 Airfield, Pohang, South Korea, June 15, 2023. 3rd LSB, 3rd Marine Logistics Group is conducting Combined Distribution Exercise (CDEX) 23 in South Korea alongside the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, the ROK Army, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. 3rd LSB is providing fuel, water, ground and air transportation to enable the sustainment and distribution of the CDEX force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 21:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887735
|VIRIN:
|230615-M-TU861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109719071
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd LSB conduct helicopter support training, by Cpl Angel Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
