Coast Guard First District Command Center watch standers in Boston, Massachusetts, work to coordinate search efforts for the missing submarine that was launched from the Polar Prince, a Canadian research vessel, Jun. 20, 2023. Watchstanders worked alongside the U.S. Navy and Canadian Coast Guard to plan and deploy search efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard B-Roll Package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 19:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887734
|VIRIN:
|230620-G-FG555-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109719049
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Watchstanders work to coordinate search efforts to find a submarine lost at sea, B-roll, by PO3 Logan Kaczmarek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
