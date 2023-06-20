Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Watchstanders work to coordinate search efforts to find a submarine lost at sea, B-roll

    MA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Coast Guard First District Command Center watch standers in Boston, Massachusetts, work to coordinate search efforts for the missing submarine that was launched from the Polar Prince, a Canadian research vessel, Jun. 20, 2023. Watchstanders worked alongside the U.S. Navy and Canadian Coast Guard to plan and deploy search efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard B-Roll Package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 19:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887734
    VIRIN: 230620-G-FG555-1001
    Filename: DOD_109719049
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: MA, US

    United States Coast Guard

    Search and Rescue
    Coast Guard
    Submarine
    Command Center
    Titanic

