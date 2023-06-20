Watchstanders work to coordinate search efforts to find a submarine lost at sea, B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard First District Command Center watch standers in Boston, Massachusetts, work to coordinate search efforts for the missing submarine that was launched from the Polar Prince, a Canadian research vessel, Jun. 20, 2023. Watchstanders worked alongside the U.S. Navy and Canadian Coast Guard to plan and deploy search efforts. (U.S. Coast Guard B-Roll Package by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)