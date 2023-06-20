U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, conduct flight operations during Fuji Viper 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 19, 2023. Fuji Viper provides 1st Marine Aircraft Wing with realistic training opportunities to exercise combined arms and maintain proficiency, lethality, and readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)
|06.19.2023
|06.20.2023 22:14
|B-Roll
|887733
|230619-M-WV648-1059
|DOD_109719032
|00:01:31
|JP
|1
|1
This work, Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 Conducts Flight Operations, by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
