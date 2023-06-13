Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Daily Operations

    JAPAN

    06.17.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, conduct flight operations during Fuji Viper 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 17, 2023. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is supporting Fuji Viper with realistic training opportunities in order to enhance lethality and train with 3rd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 18:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 887732
    VIRIN: 230617-M-WV648-1001
    Filename: DOD_109718980
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: JP

    TAGS

    USMC
    HMLA 169
    1MAW
    Fuji Viper 23

