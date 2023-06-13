U.S. Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 36, conduct flight operations during Fuji Viper 23 at Camp Fuji, Japan, June 17, 2023. 1st Marine Aircraft Wing is supporting Fuji Viper with realistic training opportunities in order to enhance lethality and train with 3rd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 18:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|887732
|VIRIN:
|230617-M-WV648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109718980
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fuji Viper 23| HMLA 169 and MWSS 172 Conduct Daily Operations, by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
