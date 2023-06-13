Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    If It Ain't Raining, It Ain't Training | 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp | CST 2023

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2023

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets in 1st Regiment, Advanced Camp, practice zeroing their M4 rifles at Canby Hill Range, at Fort Knox, Ky., June 7, 2023. | Video by Abigail Chipps, West Chester University, CST Public Affairs Office

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887721
    VIRIN: 230607-O-MN346-299
    Filename: DOD_109718587
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    TAGS

    CST
    Army ROTC
    FLRC
    Cadet Summer Training

