    Coast Guard holds press briefing for 21-ft submersible Titan 900 miles east of Cape Cod

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Capt. Jamie Frederick, First Coast Guard District, delivers a press briefing in Boston, Massachusetts, about the search for the 21-foot submarine Titan, June 20, 2023. The Coast Guard is searching for five persons after the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Sunday morning. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 16:06
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 887718
    VIRIN: 230620-G-HT254-144
    Filename: DOD_109718406
    Length: 00:12:02
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard holds press briefing for 21-ft submersible Titan 900 miles east of Cape Cod, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    titanic

