Capt. Jamie Frederick, First Coast Guard District, delivers a press briefing in Boston, Massachusetts, about the search for the 21-foot submarine Titan, June 20, 2023. The Coast Guard is searching for five persons after the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince lost contact with their submersible during a dive, approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Sunday morning. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Briana Carter)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 16:06
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|887718
|VIRIN:
|230620-G-HT254-144
|Filename:
|DOD_109718406
|Length:
|00:12:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, Coast Guard holds press briefing for 21-ft submersible Titan 900 miles east of Cape Cod, by PO3 Briana Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT