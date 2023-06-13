video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) hosted a Sustainer of the Quarter competition. During the competition, Soldiers participated in a Ranger Physical Fitness Test, a 12 mile ruck march, land navigation, combat water survival training, a stress shoot and a performance board. On day two of the competition winners were announced and recognized during an awards ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samuel Bonney, 27th Public Affairs Detachment)