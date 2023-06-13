The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) hosted a Sustainer of the Quarter competition. During the competition, Soldiers participated in a Ranger Physical Fitness Test, a 12 mile ruck march, land navigation, combat water survival training, a stress shoot and a performance board. On day two of the competition winners were announced and recognized during an awards ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samuel Bonney, 27th Public Affairs Detachment)
06.14.2023
06.20.2023
Package
Location:
FORT DRUM, NY, US
