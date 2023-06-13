Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sustainer of the Quarter

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Courtesy Video

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) hosted a Sustainer of the Quarter competition. During the competition, Soldiers participated in a Ranger Physical Fitness Test, a 12 mile ruck march, land navigation, combat water survival training, a stress shoot and a performance board. On day two of the competition winners were announced and recognized during an awards ceremony. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samuel Bonney, 27th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 15:43
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Hometown: WATERTOWN, NY, US

    FORSCOM
    Army Sustainment

