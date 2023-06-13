Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP46 HLD 2023

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    230610-N-AN659-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, Hawaii (June 2023) -- A video depicting Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the 'Grey Knights,' conducting maintenance and operations out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2023. VP-46 was in Hawaii in support of Homeland Defense operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887714
    VIRIN: 230610-N-AN659-1001
    PIN: 659001
    Filename: DOD_109718235
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP46 HLD 2023, by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    night operations
    Homeland Defense
    P-8A Poseidon
    Grey Knights
    fly navy

