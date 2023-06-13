230610-N-AN659-1001 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, Hawaii (June 2023) -- A video depicting Sailors attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the 'Grey Knights,' conducting maintenance and operations out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 2023. VP-46 was in Hawaii in support of Homeland Defense operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 14:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887714
|VIRIN:
|230610-N-AN659-1001
|PIN:
|659001
|Filename:
|DOD_109718235
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR - HICKAM, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VP46 HLD 2023, by PO3 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT