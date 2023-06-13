The Historic 4th Recruit Training Battalion

The 4th Recruit Training Battalion on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., was deactivated on June 15, 2023. This ceremony was a mark on the historical timeline of women in the Marine Corps.
As we move forward to a fully integrated model of recruit training, we listen to the prominent voices of women within our ranks talk about the historical value of the 4th Recruit Training Battalion and how far women have come within the Marine Corps.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by MCRD Parris Island COMMSTRAT)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 14:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887711
|VIRIN:
|230615-M-MO263-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109718133
|Length:
|00:15:34
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
