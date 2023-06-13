The Historic 4th Recruit Training Battalion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 4th Recruit Training Battalion on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island S.C., was deactivated on June 15, 2023. This ceremony was a mark on the historical timeline of women in the Marine Corps.

As we move forward to a fully integrated model of recruit training, we listen to the prominent voices of women within our ranks talk about the historical value of the 4th Recruit Training Battalion and how far women have come within the Marine Corps.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by MCRD Parris Island COMMSTRAT)