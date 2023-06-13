SMSgt Smith

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Timothy Kinnan 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Interview with SMSgt Sheelah Smith about the Instructor Certification Program at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center and about her journey in the Air Force Reserves.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 13:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 887709
    VIRIN: 230614-F-XY957-003
    Filename: DOD_109718055
    Length: 00:09:27
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    reserves
    ICP
    Recruiting & Retention

