    Officer Candidates Conduct Mass Casualty Training on Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA – Officer Candidates from Class 68 in the 175th Regional Training Institute conduct a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Ripley Training Center on June 15th, 2023. The Soldiers trained with medical evacuation UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion and rehearsed loading and unloading injured Soldiers from the helicopters. (Minnesota Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 13:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887708
    VIRIN: 230615-A-AR912-832
    Filename: DOD_109718049
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Officer Candidates Conduct Mass Casualty Training on Camp Ripley, by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Officer candidate school

    TAGS

    Army National Guard
    Mass Casualty
    UH 60 Blackhawk Helicopter
    Officer Candidate School

