Officer Candidates Conduct Mass Casualty Training on Camp Ripley

LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA – Officer Candidates from Class 68 in the 175th Regional Training Institute conduct a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Ripley Training Center on June 15th, 2023. The Soldiers trained with medical evacuation UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion and rehearsed loading and unloading injured Soldiers from the helicopters. (Minnesota Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks)