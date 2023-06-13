LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA – Officer Candidates from Class 68 in the 175th Regional Training Institute conduct a mass casualty training exercise at Camp Ripley Training Center on June 15th, 2023. The Soldiers trained with medical evacuation UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with the 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion and rehearsed loading and unloading injured Soldiers from the helicopters. (Minnesota Army National Guard video by Sgt. Jorden Newbanks)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 13:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887708
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-AR912-832
|Filename:
|DOD_109718049
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Officer Candidates Conduct Mass Casualty Training on Camp Ripley, by SGT Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Officer candidate school
