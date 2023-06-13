Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture - The Eyes and Ears of the Army

    UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    111.TV.192 - This episode of The Big Picture, titled “The Eyes and Ears of the Army,” examines the U.S. Army’s nerve center of communication: The Signal Corps. Even in the 1950s, the Signal Corps developed and utilized the most advanced communication technology in order to influence and monitor the “modern battlefield.”

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887699
    VIRIN: 230616-O-QT950-948
    Filename: DOD_109717888
    Length: 00:29:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Big Picture - The Eyes and Ears of the Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Army Signal Corps
    The Big Picture
    Carl Zimmermann
    Eyes and Ears of the Army
    Army Pictorial Service

