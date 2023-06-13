111.TV.192 - This episode of The Big Picture, titled “The Eyes and Ears of the Army,” examines the U.S. Army’s nerve center of communication: The Signal Corps. Even in the 1950s, the Signal Corps developed and utilized the most advanced communication technology in order to influence and monitor the “modern battlefield.”
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 13:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887699
|VIRIN:
|230616-O-QT950-948
|Filename:
|DOD_109717888
|Length:
|00:29:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Big Picture - The Eyes and Ears of the Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
