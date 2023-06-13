The Big Picture 187: The Army Reserve Team

111.TV.187 – This episode of The Big Picture, titled “The Army Reserve Team,” provides an in-depth look into the history, training processes, and functions of the U.S. Army’s “reserve team,” a military backbone comprised of the Organized Reserve Corps, National Guard, and ROTC. Beginning with a nod to the legacy of colonial America’s volunteer militia, this program underscores the service and sacrifices of everyday citizen soldiers. Also highlighted are the experiences of students in the ROTC, the reserve team’s cutting-edge training regimens, and this institution’s existential importance for the security of the nation’s future.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887696
|VIRIN:
|230410-O-QT950-739
|Filename:
|DOD_109717883
|Length:
|00:28:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
