    The Big Picture 187: The Army Reserve Team

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    111.TV.187 – This episode of The Big Picture, titled “The Army Reserve Team,” provides an in-depth look into the history, training processes, and functions of the U.S. Army’s “reserve team,” a military backbone comprised of the Organized Reserve Corps, National Guard, and ROTC. Beginning with a nod to the legacy of colonial America’s volunteer militia, this program underscores the service and sacrifices of everyday citizen soldiers. Also highlighted are the experiences of students in the ROTC, the reserve team’s cutting-edge training regimens, and this institution’s existential importance for the security of the nation’s future.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887696
    VIRIN: 230410-O-QT950-739
    Filename: DOD_109717883
    Length: 00:28:39
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    United States
    Military
    The Big Picture
    Army Army Reserve
    Captain Carl Zimmermann

