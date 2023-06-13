video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887694" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Designed to support the U.S. Army Captains Career Course, “Understanding Combined Arms Warfare” defines and outlines the important aspects of modern combined arms operations. This is not a complete history of combined arms warfare. It is intended to highlight the most important aspects of the subject.



The beginning of the documentary establishes a common understanding of combined arms warfare by discussing doctrinal and equipment developments in World War I. The second part compares the development of French and German Army mechanization during the interwar period and describes how each country fared during the Battle of France in 1940. The film concludes by showing how the United States applied combined arms operations in the European Theater in World War II.



Setting the Stage

Defining Combined Arms Warfare – 00:37

Pre-20th Century Combined Arms – 01:15



Evolution of Combined Arms in World War 1

“The Loss of Maneuver” – 02:24

The transition to static warfare – 02:24

The German Elastic Defense / Allied initial attempts to break it – 04:32

“Search for a Solution” – 07:42

Chemical Warfare (Gas) – 08:20

Aviation (Aircraft) – 08:41

Armor (Tanks) – 09:05

“The Answer is Found” – 10:31

The German Spring Offensive – 10:57

Details of the German Offensive, Combined Arms Tactics – 11:49



The Transition to Mechanization ***

“The Interwar Period: France and Germany” – 14:36

Technological innovations – 15:25

French developments – 16:17

German developments – 18:56

“Combined Arms in Action: The Battle of France, 1940” – 21:49



United States Combined Arms in World War 2 (ETO)

“The U.S. Searches to Counter Blitzkrieg in Europe” – 24:41

“The Birth of the U.S. Tank Destroyer” – 27:43

“The U.S. Pools Combat Power” – 30:36

“The U.S. Divisions Keep their Pools” – 32:21

“The Balanced Commands” – 35:12

“U.S. Fire Support” – 36:51

Conclusion: Integration of the Warfighting Functions – 38:47

Credits – 39:46



*** Note: Although the UK made significant contributions to the development of combined arms doctrine during the interwar period, they were intentionally excluded. This allows the film to focus on the extremes of French and German doctrine at the conclusion of that period.