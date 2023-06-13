Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture 186: Duty, Honor, Country

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    This episode of The Big Picture, titled “Duty, Honor, Country,” looks at the United States Military Academy, the “world-famous institution…dedicated to the defense of freedom.” Witness the academic and military life of West Point cadets as they grow from Plebes to graduates, ultimately becoming newly commissioned Army Second Lieutenants.

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 13:15
    Location: US

    United States
    Honor
    Country
    Duty
    The Big Picture
    Captain Carl Zimmermann

