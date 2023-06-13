The Big Picture 186: Duty, Honor, Country

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887693" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This episode of The Big Picture, titled “Duty, Honor, Country,” looks at the United States Military Academy, the “world-famous institution…dedicated to the defense of freedom.” Witness the academic and military life of West Point cadets as they grow from Plebes to graduates, ultimately becoming newly commissioned Army Second Lieutenants.