This episode of The Big Picture, titled “Duty, Honor, Country,” looks at the United States Military Academy, the “world-famous institution…dedicated to the defense of freedom.” Witness the academic and military life of West Point cadets as they grow from Plebes to graduates, ultimately becoming newly commissioned Army Second Lieutenants.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 13:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887693
|VIRIN:
|230313-O-QT950-279
|Filename:
|DOD_109717880
|Length:
|00:28:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Big Picture 186: Duty, Honor, Country, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT