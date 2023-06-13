Wet Gap Crossing Fundamentals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is an excerpt from the documentary film “France ’44: The Wet Gap Crossings at Nancy.” This segment teaches the five phases of a wet gap crossing. The five phases are: 1) Advance to the Gap, 2) Assault Across the Gap, 3) Advance from the Farside, 4) Secure the Bridgehead Line, 5) Continue the Attack. Based on doctrine from FM 3-34 and ATP 3-90.4, this clip was approved by the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate (CADD) and is used at the Command and General Staff College (CGSC). Click here to watch the full-length film: https://youtu.be/jr1z1xPxMNY