This is an excerpt from the documentary film “France ’44: The Wet Gap Crossings at Nancy.” This segment teaches the five phases of a wet gap crossing. The five phases are: 1) Advance to the Gap, 2) Assault Across the Gap, 3) Advance from the Farside, 4) Secure the Bridgehead Line, 5) Continue the Attack. Based on doctrine from FM 3-34 and ATP 3-90.4, this clip was approved by the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate (CADD) and is used at the Command and General Staff College (CGSC). Click here to watch the full-length film: https://youtu.be/jr1z1xPxMNY
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 13:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|887692
|VIRIN:
|230120-O-QT950-147
|Filename:
|DOD_109717879
|Length:
|00:12:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Wet Gap Crossing Fundamentals, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT