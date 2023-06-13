Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wet Gap Crossing Fundamentals

    01.20.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    This is an excerpt from the documentary film “France ’44: The Wet Gap Crossings at Nancy.” This segment teaches the five phases of a wet gap crossing. The five phases are: 1) Advance to the Gap, 2) Assault Across the Gap, 3) Advance from the Farside, 4) Secure the Bridgehead Line, 5) Continue the Attack.  Based on doctrine from FM 3-34 and ATP 3-90.4, this clip was approved by the Combined Arms Doctrine Directorate (CADD) and is used at the Command and General Staff College (CGSC).  Click here to watch the full-length film: https://youtu.be/jr1z1xPxMNY

    TAGS

    fundamentals
    BCT
    bridging
    Wet gap crossing
    ATP 3-90.4
    FM 3-34

