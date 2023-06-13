The Big Picture: The United Nations Line is Stabilized while Truce Talks Continue

111.TV.181 – Believed at the time of production to be the final episode of The Big Picture series, “The United Nations Line is Stabilized while Truce Talks Continue” explores several topics ranging from probing action, the construction of a VHF station, the use of refrigerated sustainment vehicles, and the peace negotiations at Kaesong. Footage from the fight for Hill 1179 is also featured, as is the harrowing story of displaced families attempting to return to their homes in Seoul. CPT Carl Zimmermann, the show’s host, interviews two of The Big Picture’s camera operators before signing off for what he believed was the show’s finale.
|06.09.2023
|06.20.2023 13:15
|Video Productions
|887691
|230609-O-QT950-049
|DOD_109717878
|00:29:30
|US
|2
|2
