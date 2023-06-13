Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Big Picture: The United Nations Line is Stabilized while Truce Talks Continue

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    111.TV.181 – Believed at the time of production to be the final episode of The Big Picture series, “The United Nations Line is Stabilized while Truce Talks Continue” explores several topics ranging from probing action, the construction of a VHF station, the use of refrigerated sustainment vehicles, and the peace negotiations at Kaesong. Footage from the fight for Hill 1179 is also featured, as is the harrowing story of displaced families attempting to return to their homes in Seoul. CPT Carl Zimmermann, the show’s host, interviews two of The Big Picture’s camera operators before signing off for what he believed was the show’s finale.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 13:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887691
    VIRIN: 230609-O-QT950-049
    Filename: DOD_109717878
    Length: 00:29:30
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Big Picture: The United Nations Line is Stabilized while Truce Talks Continue, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army
    Army Signal Corps
    38th Parallel
    The Big Picture
    Carl Zimmermann
    United Nations Line is Stabilized

