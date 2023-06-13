The Big Picture: The United Nations Line is Stabilized while Truce Talks Continue

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



111.TV.181 – Believed at the time of production to be the final episode of The Big Picture series, “The United Nations Line is Stabilized while Truce Talks Continue” explores several topics ranging from probing action, the construction of a VHF station, the use of refrigerated sustainment vehicles, and the peace negotiations at Kaesong. Footage from the fight for Hill 1179 is also featured, as is the harrowing story of displaced families attempting to return to their homes in Seoul. CPT Carl Zimmermann, the show’s host, interviews two of The Big Picture’s camera operators before signing off for what he believed was the show’s finale.