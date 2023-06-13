video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/887689" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

“Okinawa 1945: Typhoon of Steel” is the second in a two-part series covering Operation ICEBERG and the U.S. Tenth Army’s securing of Okinawa. This documentary follows the actions of the invading U.S. forces against the fortified Imperial Japanese Army on Okinawa. Current doctrine concepts pertaining to defense and Multi-Domain Operations are covered throughout the film.



You can watch part one here: https://youtu.be/Sl6lp2Ohp9o



Doctrine:

04:14 Multi-Domain Operations

04:31 MDO Tenets

12:14 ADP 3-90, Strong Point

12:47 ADP 3-90, Commanders and Strong Points

13:01 FM 3-90-1, Defense In Depth

13:44 ADP 3-90, Area Defense

14:32 FM 3-90-1, Reverse Slope Defense

21:04 ATP 3-21.51, Subterranean Operations

32:27 ADP 4-0, Reconstitution Operations

34:10 ADP 3-21.51, Complex Battle Positions



Credits:

49:31 Credits

50:58 Special Thanks