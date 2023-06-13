“Okinawa 1945: Typhoon of Steel” is the second in a two-part series covering Operation ICEBERG and the U.S. Tenth Army’s securing of Okinawa. This documentary follows the actions of the invading U.S. forces against the fortified Imperial Japanese Army on Okinawa. Current doctrine concepts pertaining to defense and Multi-Domain Operations are covered throughout the film.
You can watch part one here: https://youtu.be/Sl6lp2Ohp9o
Doctrine:
04:14 Multi-Domain Operations
04:31 MDO Tenets
12:14 ADP 3-90, Strong Point
12:47 ADP 3-90, Commanders and Strong Points
13:01 FM 3-90-1, Defense In Depth
13:44 ADP 3-90, Area Defense
14:32 FM 3-90-1, Reverse Slope Defense
21:04 ATP 3-21.51, Subterranean Operations
32:27 ADP 4-0, Reconstitution Operations
34:10 ADP 3-21.51, Complex Battle Positions
Credits:
49:31 Credits
50:58 Special Thanks
Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 13:17
Category:
|Video Productions
Video ID:
|887689
VIRIN:
|230113-O-QT950-860
Filename:
|DOD_109717876
Length:
|00:52:43
Location:
|US
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Okinawa 1945: Typhoon of Steel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
