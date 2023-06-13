Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa 1945: Typhoon of Steel

    UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Army University Press

    “Okinawa 1945: Typhoon of Steel” is the second in a two-part series covering Operation ICEBERG and the U.S. Tenth Army’s securing of Okinawa. This documentary follows the actions of the invading U.S. forces against the fortified Imperial Japanese Army on Okinawa. Current doctrine concepts pertaining to defense and Multi-Domain Operations are covered throughout the film.

    You can watch part one here: https://youtu.be/Sl6lp2Ohp9o

    Doctrine:
    04:14 Multi-Domain Operations
    04:31 MDO Tenets
    12:14 ADP 3-90, Strong Point
    12:47 ADP 3-90, Commanders and Strong Points
    13:01 FM 3-90-1, Defense In Depth
    13:44 ADP 3-90, Area Defense
    14:32 FM 3-90-1, Reverse Slope Defense
    21:04 ATP 3-21.51, Subterranean Operations
    32:27 ADP 4-0, Reconstitution Operations
    34:10 ADP 3-21.51, Complex Battle Positions

    Credits:
    49:31 Credits
    50:58 Special Thanks

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 13:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 887689
    VIRIN: 230113-O-QT950-860
    Filename: DOD_109717876
    Length: 00:52:43
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    WWII
    World War II
    Pacific Theater
    World War Two
    Operation Iceberg

